Tennessee extended men's basketball coach Rick Barnes' contract through the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Barnes was named the SEC Coach of the Year last season after leading the Volunteers to the conference's regular-season title in his third year at the school. Tennessee reached the title game of the SEC tournament, falling to Kentucky 77-72, and was a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, advancing to the second round, where it was upset by 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago 63-62. Tennessee finished 26-9.

"Rick has done an exceptional job of reestablishing our men's basketball program into a championship-level program," Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer said in a statement. "He stepped into what was a difficult situation as our program was struggling to find stability, and he's very quickly instilled a winning culture during a time when Southeastern Conference basketball is becoming increasingly competitive. He runs his program the right way, surrounds himself with an incredible staff and he loves his players and pours himself into their development both on and off the court.

"Our run to an SEC Championship last season energized the entire Tennessee fan base in a very special way, and I believe that energy and excitement will continue to flourish with Rick leading our program forward."

Barnes is 57-44 in his three seasons at Tennessee. He previously was the coach at Texas, where he won a school-record 402 games but was fired in 2015 after the Longhorns fell to Butler in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

"Tennessee is a very special place, and I believe this program is capable of accomplishing very special things," Barnes said in a statement. "I particularly appreciate the commitment that Phillip Fulmer and Chancellor [Wayne] Davis have made to my staff. I truly believe I'm surrounded by the best staff in college basketball. I also appreciate the way Tennessee fans have embraced the program and supported our players.

"Candy and I are blessed to have made many wonderful friends here in Knoxville, and we're looking forward to continuing to play a role in some of the remarkable things happening throughout the community."

Barnes, 64, is 661-358 in his career with stops at George Mason, Providence, Clemson, Texas and Tennessee.