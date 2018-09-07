        <
          Iowa's Luka Garza has surgery for benign cyst in abdomen

          5:20 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza had surgery Friday to remove a benign cyst in his abdomen and is out indefinitely, men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery said.

          McCaffery said Garza's procedure "went well" and that he looks forward to him rejoining the team this fall.

          The 6-foot-11 Garza started 26 games and led the Hawkeyes in blocked shots with 32 last season. He joined Jess Settles as the only freshmen in school history to score 400 points and grab 200 rebounds.

          Iowa went 14-19 in 2017-18. The Hawkeyes open their regular season on Nov. 8 at home against UMKC.

