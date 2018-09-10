NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former NBA guard Kenny Anderson is taking over as coach of NAIA program Fisk University.
Fisk announced Monday on Twitter that Anderson had been hired to coach at the Nashville-based school.
Anderson, 47, played for several NBA teams from 1991-2005. He made the 1994 NBA All-Star Game while playing for the New Jersey Nets, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 draft.
Welcome to the Fisk Family! Join us in welcoming our new Head Men's Basketball Coach, former NBA player Kenny Anderson. @chibbs_1 @FiskPres @FiskBulldogs #FiskForever #WelcomeToNashville pic.twitter.com/XDqTYspchJ— Fisk University (@FISK1866) September 10, 2018
He posted career averages of 12.6 points and 6.1 assists.
Anderson also starred for Georgia Tech's 1990 Final Four team.
He becomes the second former NBA All-Star to get hired to coach a Tennessee-based college program this year. Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway was hired in March to coach at Memphis, where he played from 1991-93.