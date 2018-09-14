Nico Mannion will play for the Arizona Wildcats, the nation's No. 2 point guard recruit announced Friday.

Mannion, who recently reclassified and is ESPN's No.11 overall player in the class of 2019, chose Arizona over Marquette.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Phoenix, who is noted for his playmaking skills, tough mindedness and basketball IQ, said his relationship with Sean Miller and his staff made the difference.

"Miller gave off a great vibe. He treats people with respect. He treated me and my family very well," Mannion told ESPN.

110% committed to the University of Arizona!! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zh24lDl9lh — niccolo (@niccolomannion) September 14, 2018

"They were one of the first schools to recruit me. They were very consistent in the recruiting process," he added.

During the July evaluation period, Miller & Co. were courtside at all of Mannion's games.

"Sean Miller did not miss a single game. They made him a priority," said West Coast Elite coach Ryan Silver.

Nico Mannion is Arizona's first commitment for 2019. Kelly Kline, Under Armour

Nico's father, Pace Mannion, was a star college player at Utah before the Golden State Warriors drafted him, and he also was a well-known professional in Italy. His mom, Gaia, was a professional volleyball player in Italy.

"After our home visit last week with Arizona he knew that's where he wanted to be. They answered all of our questions." Pace Mannion said.

Arizona has been in need of a point guard since Jahvon Quinerly decommitted last year in the wake of the FBI scandal, leaving Miller's team without a pure point guard.

Mannion is Arizona's first commitment for 2019. The Wildcats will also pursue shooting guard Josh Green -- a teammate of Mannion's with West Coast Elite -- as well as Boogie Ellis and Zake Nnaji and Jeremiah Robinsin-Earl, among others.