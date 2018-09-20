        <
        >

          Oklahoma State suspends guard Michael Weathers

          9:14 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          Oklahoma State guard Michael Weathers has been suspended indefinitely after being charged with grand larceny following an incident at a Stillwater bar earlier this month.

          "Michael Weathers was suspended from team activities as soon as we learned of the incident," head coach Mike Boynton said in a statement provided to ESPN. "He remains suspended indefinitely."

          According to the police report, Weathers is accused of stealing a female's wallet while waiting in line at J.R. Murphy's. Weathers then allegedly used one of the victim's debit/credit cards to purchase multiple drinks for him and his friends. Weathers returned the wallet to the victim, but a debit card was still missing, according to the arrest records.

          Weathers posted a recognizance bond on Sept. 9 in the amount of $35 and has a preliminary court hearing on Oct. 1. Grand larceny is a criminal felony offense in the state of Oklahoma, punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of no more than $1,000.

          Weathers is expected to make an impact for Oklahoma State this season, after averaging 16.7 points and 4.8 assists as a freshman at Miami (Ohio) two seasons ago. The 6-foot-2 guard sat out last season, but drew rave reviews in practice and will slot into a starting role in the backcourt.

          Coming off a surprising 21-15 campaign, Boynton and the Cowboys open the season on Nov. 10 against Charlotte.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices