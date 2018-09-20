Oklahoma State guard Michael Weathers has been suspended indefinitely after being charged with grand larceny following an incident at a Stillwater bar earlier this month.

"Michael Weathers was suspended from team activities as soon as we learned of the incident," head coach Mike Boynton said in a statement provided to ESPN. "He remains suspended indefinitely."

According to the police report, Weathers is accused of stealing a female's wallet while waiting in line at J.R. Murphy's. Weathers then allegedly used one of the victim's debit/credit cards to purchase multiple drinks for him and his friends. Weathers returned the wallet to the victim, but a debit card was still missing, according to the arrest records.

Weathers posted a recognizance bond on Sept. 9 in the amount of $35 and has a preliminary court hearing on Oct. 1. Grand larceny is a criminal felony offense in the state of Oklahoma, punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of no more than $1,000.

Weathers is expected to make an impact for Oklahoma State this season, after averaging 16.7 points and 4.8 assists as a freshman at Miami (Ohio) two seasons ago. The 6-foot-2 guard sat out last season, but drew rave reviews in practice and will slot into a starting role in the backcourt.

Coming off a surprising 21-15 campaign, Boynton and the Cowboys open the season on Nov. 10 against Charlotte.