LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was killed in a shooting near the Southern University campus early Friday morning, Baton Rouge (Louisiana) Police confirmed.

Sims, a 20-year-old junior from Baton Rouge, was shot at a Subway restaurant across from Southern University's football stadium around 1:25 a.m. ET Friday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound, according to Baton Rouge police.

"We are all devastated," LSU coach Will Wade said via statement. "We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken."

Sims, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 5.6 points with 2.9 rebounds in 32 games last season. He was the Louisiana 2014-15 Gatorade Player of the Year after leading University Lab High in Baton Rouge to three consecutive state titles from 2014 to 2016.

His father, Wayne Sims, also played basketball at LSU from 1987 to 1991.

LSU teammate Aaron Epps shared his thoughts about Sims on Twitter early Friday morning.