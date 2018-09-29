Police in Baton Rouge have arrested Dyteon Simpson for the fatal shooting of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims.

Editor's Picks LSU basketball player Sims killed in shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was killed in a shooting near the Southern University campus early Friday morning, according to Baton Rouge police.

Simpson, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Saturday, according to the Baton Rouge police department.

Police said Saturday that Simpson dropped his glasses during an altercation early Friday morning involving Sims. The glasses were tested for DNA, helping police to arrest Simpson.

"On behalf of LSU, I would like to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department, the District Attorney's office and all law enforcement involved in this case for their hard work, diligence and pursuit of justice," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said Saturday in a statement. "Along with LSU Athletics, the entire LSU family continues to mourn the loss of Wayde Sims. Our thoughts today are with his family, friends and teammates."

Sims, a 20-year-old junior from Baton Rouge, was shot during the altercation outside a Subway restaurant across from Southern's football stadium around 1:25 a.m. ET Friday. A video obtained by WBRZ shows several men fighting in the street outside the restaurant. A gunshot can be heard, and Sims can be seen falling to the ground before the remaining men start running from the scene.