ESPN 100 center Omar Payne committed to Florida on Monday night.

Payne chose the Gators over several schools, but took official visits to only Florida and Florida State. He had trips scheduled to Ohio State and LSU for the coming weeks, but Gators coach Mike White was able to close the deal before those trips.

Payne, who attends Montverde Academy in Florida, was considered a long shot to leave the state for college.

The 6-foot-9 center is ranked No. 35 in the ESPN 100, slotting in as the No. 10 center in the class. Payne projects as someone who can make an immediate impact on the defensive end of the floor because of his shot-blocking ability and 7-foot-5 wingspan.