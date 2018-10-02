NEW YORK -- Attorneys representing the three defendants in the first of three criminal trials involving bribes and other corruption in college basketball won't be allowed to discuss the alleged bad behavior of an FBI agent or previous scandals involving the four universities that the government considers to be victims in the case.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan granted the government's motion to preclude defense attorneys from asking witnesses about the unnamed FBI agent, who has been accused of misappropriating federal money and spending it on gambling, food and beverages during the clandestine two-year investigation. The Wall Street Journal reported in February that the Justice Department launched an investigation into the undercover agent's alleged misbehavior in 2017.

Editor's Picks Why the NCAA hoops scandal will likely spread as trial starts As the first federal trial begins Monday in a corruption scandal that threatens to engulf college basketball, the coaches at four schools mentioned in the indictment are not the only ones nervous. Coaches at a half-dozen other schools could come up.

Trial watch: NCAA hoops moves from court to courtroom The government alleges defendants defrauded certain NCAA Division I schools by causing them to issue financial aid to players who were ineligible because their families had received illicit payments to sign with Adidas-sponsored teams. 1 Related

Kaplan also granted the prosecution's motion to prevent defense attorneys from discussing past NCAA scandals involving Kansas, Louisville, Miami and NC State, including the stripper parties that occurred inside the Cardinals' athletics dormitory and the actions of Ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro, who alleged he provided impermissible benefits to more than 70 Miami student-athletes between 2002 and 2010. Kaplan said he is still considering the issue, but the past scandals are off-limits to attorneys for now.

Jury selection started Monday in the criminal trial involving former Adidas executive James Gatto, Adidas consultant Merl Code, and Christian Dawkins, a runner for former NBA agent Andy Miller. The men are accused of conspiring to facilitate money from Adidas to the parents or guardians of high-profile recruits to attend Adidas-sponsored schools, and then sign with the sneaker company and certain agents and financial planners once they turned pro.

"College sports players are supposed to be amateurs," Kaplan told potential jurors during voir dire on Monday. "They're not supposed to be paid to play in college. Not only that, they're not supposed to be paid in high school, before they get to college, to pick one college over another. They're entitled to get the scholarship the school gives them.

"They're not supposed to be paid to go to the University of Louisville, instead of Michigan State or somewhere else."

Code, Dawkins and Gatto are each charged with five felony counts related to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud; Gatto faces a sixth felony related to a pay-for-play scheme involving Kansas recruits.

Each of the three men has pleaded not guilty, and Dawkins confirmed on Monday that he had earlier turned down a plea offer from federal prosecutors.

By the end of Monday, 52 potential jurors had been qualified from a pool of about 100 candidates. On Tuesday morning, 12 jurors and six alternates will be selected and opening statements are expected to follow, just over a year after federal agents arrested 10 men, including four assistant coaches, in one of the biggest scandals in the sport's history.

During jury selection on Monday, assistant U.S. attorney Edward Diskant questioned potential jurors about their knowledge of the high-profile case, which wasn't much for most candidates, and about their interest in college basketball, which also wasn't very much for most.

The jury questioning also offered an initial glimpse of the list of potential government witnesses and the companies, schools, coaches and players that might be discussed during testimony at the trial.

Among the schools mentioned by Diskant: Arizona, Creighton, DePaul, Kansas, LSU, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Oklahoma State, Texas and USC, along with the four aforementioned schools included in the indictment.

Among the coaches named: Arizona's Sean Miller and former assistants Emanuel "Book" Richardson and Joe Pasternack (now head coach at UC Santa Barbara); Kansas' Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend; LSU's Will Wade; Miami's Jim Larranaga and Chris Caputo; former Louisville coach Rick Pitino and assistants Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair; and former NC State coach Mark Gottfried (now at Cal State Northridge) and former assistant Orlando Early.

Creighton assistant Preston Murphy and DePaul assistant Shane Heirman were also identified as coaches who might be named during testimony.

Diskant also mentioned current college players Silvio De Sousa (Kansas), Romeo Langford (Indiana), Nassir Little (North Carolina) and Zion Williamson (Duke) as potential subjects during testimony, as well as a handful of former college players now in the NBA, including Arizona's DeAndre Ayton (Suns), Creighton's Justin Patton (Timberwolves) Florida State's Malik Beasley (Nuggets), Kansas' Billy Preston (Cavaliers), Utah's Kyle Kuzma (Lakers) and Washington's Markelle Fultz (76ers).