UCLA freshman guard Tyger Campbell will miss the entire 2018-19 season due to a torn ACL suffered in practice Sunday, the school announced.

Campbell is the second member of UCLA's highly-ranked recruiting class that will miss the season. Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, also won't play this year after doctors discovered a heart ailment that will require surgery.

An ESPN 100 recruit, Campbell was expected to be a significant contributor on a UCLA team that is projected to compete for the Pac-12 title, sharing point guard duties with sophomore Jalen Hands.

UCLA opens the season Nov. 6 at home against IPFW.