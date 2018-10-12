Arizona, Illinois agree to home-and-home series

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois and Arizona have signed a two-year contract for a men's basketball home-and-home series in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The Illini play in Tucson on Nov. 10, 2019, and the Wildcats will visit Champaign on Dec. 12, 2020. It will be Illinois' first nonconference home-and-home series with a Power 5 program since beating Vanderbilt in 2008-09.

Arizona holds an 8-6 edge in the all-time series with Illinois.

The most memorable games came in the NCAA tournament. Arizona beat Illinois 87-81 in the 2001 Midwest Regional final en route to the Final Four. Four years later, the Illini rallied from a 15-point deficit for a 90-89 overtime victory over Arizona to lock up its own trip to the Final Four.