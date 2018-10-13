Texas Longhorns junior guard Andrew Jones, who returned to the team in September after months of treatment for leukemia, suffered a fractured toe on his right foot and is out indefinitely, it was announced Saturday.

Jones had been a limited participant in practice since returning to the floor as he continues to regain strength following his diagnosis. The injury occurred during Thursday's practice, and he is expected to make a full recovery. No official timetable for his return has been established, the team said.

When Jones returned to practice last month, coach Shaka Smart wasn't ready to say whether Jones would be able to play this season, but he was encouraged by seeing the 6-4 guard on the court. Smart emphasized that team doctors and trainers are being careful with Jones' on-court workload.

Texas announced in January that Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia and he moved to University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston on Jan. 19 to begin treatment. He was released from the hospital in late February and completed outpatient treatment in August.

Prior to his diagnosis, Jones was second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game. He averaged 11.4 points per game as a freshman and declared for the NBA draft following his first season with the Longhorns but later withdrew his name and returned to school. He was a McDonald's All-American as a recruit out of Irving, Texas.