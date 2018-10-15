        <
        >

          Mike Krzyzewski: College basketball is 'actually pretty clean'

          2:51 PM ET
          • Myron MedcalfESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers college basketball
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato
            Follow on Twitter

          DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said the trial surrounding an FBI investigation of corruption in college basketball is a "blip" that doesn't devalue the sport.

          "I think [college basketball] is actually pretty clean," he told ESPN on Monday.

          The initial trial for the alleged bribery scheme involving multiple Division I coaches and shoe executives could conclude this week in New York City.

          Both T.J. Gassnola, a former AAU coach from Massachusetts, and Brian Bowen Sr., the father of Louisville recruit Brian Bowen Jr., have detailed alleged payments that were made or promised to high school and college players in a widespread effort to steer elite athletes to Adidas schools. James Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins, the trio at the center of the investigation, could all learn their fates in the near future.

          "I really haven't followed it that much," Krzyzewski said about the trial during his team's media day press conference on Monday. "I think it's minute, it's a blip. It's not what's happening. ... We haven't lost guys because someone cheated. I haven't paid attention to it because I haven't been affected by it."

          North Carolina's Roy Williams said last week he'd never been asked to pay a recruit and added that he's "not familiar with" the devious underworld of college basketball portrayed at the trial.

          Krzyzewski said he "understands" Williams. He also said he's more concerned with grad transfers than cheaters.

          "Guys have lost jobs because their two best players who were going to return are grad transfers," he told ESPN. "Instead of 'That's my NCAA team,' now it's my 8-22 team. That has happened. I'm more concerned about that kinda stuff than the stuff in New York. I think that's a little sensationalism."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices