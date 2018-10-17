BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said the media picked the wrong team to win the Southeastern Conference men's basketball title.

Nothing against Kentucky; he just sees the returning talent at defending regular-season co-champion Tennessee and believes the Volunteers are "the team to beat."

"They're the best team in our league going into the season, in my opinion, because of all the experience returning," Howland said of the Vols on Wednesday at SEC media day.

"There's no doubt they're the team to beat in our conference."