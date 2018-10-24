KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Big 12 and the Big East announced a four-year scheduling agreement in men's basketball to start in the 2019-2020 season that will include all 10 teams from both leagues.

Ten games will be played every year at five campus sites in each conference.

"It ought to be a very good thing for both leagues," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Wednesday at the league's preseason media day.

The Big 12 and Big East perennially rank among the top conferences nationally. They placed a combined 13 of 20 programs in the NCAA tournament last season -- headlined by Villanova and Kansas. The Wildcats defeated the Jayhawks last season in the national semifinals en route to a second national title in three years.

Villanova is set to play at Kansas on Dec. 15, with a return trip by KU to Philadelphia set as part of the inaugural year of the Big 12-Big East Challenge. The Big 12 will continue to play its annual series with the Southeastern Conference, Bowlsby said.

Other games this season that will also fit into the first season of the challenge include Kansas State at Marquette on Dec. 1, Creighton at Oklahoma on Dec. 18 and Providence at Texas on Dec. 21.

"I think it's great," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. "I think it's great for the league."

In addition, the Big 12 announced an extension of its contract to keep its men's basketball tournament in Kansas City through 2024.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Wednesday that there was little debate whether to keep the tournament at Sprint Center. The previous contract was set to expire after the 2020 season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.