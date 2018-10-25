Adidas will partner to fund an initiative with the University of Louisville that is "focused on building ethical leadership in college athletics," the school said in a release on Wednesday.

Louisville officials will announce the details of the partnership at a news conference on Thursday. The project will be jointly funded by the school and Adidas, and Cardinals athletic director Vince Tyra also is providing funding.

On Wednesday, three people connected to Adidas -- James Gatto, a former Adidas executive; Christian Dawkins, a former runner for agent Andy Miller; and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant -- were convicted on felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a federal court in the first of three trials connected to a widespread bribery scandal that has rocked the sport.

Rick Pitino was fired with cause by Louisville in September 2017 after the FBI investigation uncovered his alleged tie to a pay-for-play scheme involving former five-star recruit Brian Bowen II, whose father, Brian Bowen Sr., admitted to receiving improper benefits, including $1,300 from former Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson.

A 10-year, $160 million extension of the agreement between the sportswear giant and the university kicked in July 1 after the school reviewed and reevaluated its relationship with Adidas after the FBI investigation was announced.