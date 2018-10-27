Scout's Take: ESPN 100 small forward D.J. Jeffries to Memphis

D.J. Jeffries, a five-star small forward and the No. 21 prospect in the ESPN 100, committed today to Memphis over Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The one-time Kentucky commitment reopened his recruitment on July 30.

Why he committed: There is a long-standing relationship between Jeffries and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway. Jeffries plays for Team Penny on the summer circuit, and that experience made the difference.

"I trust Penny and his staff. I have a very good relationship with Penny. He coached me and has helped me in the past," Jeffries told ESPN. "My goal is to play in the NBA, and I believe he can help me get there."

Editor's Picks Memphis, Hardaway land 5-star recruit Jeffries Penny Hardaway landed the first five-star prospect of his Memphis tenure on Saturday morning, as top-25 forward D.J. Jeffries announced his commitment to the Tigers.

What he brings: Jeffries is one of the best in the class at finishing a fast break. He is comfortable and most effective in the transition game, filling the lanes and running to the rim. In the halfcourt, Jeffries displays excellent versatility in terms of ball-handing and scoring. His pull-up jumper is strong inside the arc, but his long-distance jumper needs much more polish, although it is capable. With his frame and ball skills, he can be a player who moves to different spots on the floor depending on the matchup. If Jeffries is to be efficient at Memphis, it will be important for him to cut down on his turnovers while sustaining effort.

How he fits: Penny Hardaway is a first-time college basketball head coach. He has had great success as a high school and grass-roots coach. His style of play emphasizes pushing the ball hard in transition. Being an all-time great as a player, he will look to bring some quick hitters to his system. He will allow Jeffries to rebound and push the ball and exploit his size and skill as an advantage against bad matchups. The Tigers lose four seniors, so there is plenty of roster space for a big class.

Who he reminds us of: Troy Williams of the Sacramento Kings. Both handle the ball and utilize their athletic ability in the transition game. They get energy points and handle the ball enough to create their own shot, shooting it well enough inside the arc to come off screens. He also has similarities to Solomon Hill of the New Orleans Pelicans, who has made himself into a high-end three-and-D player. Jeffries has more versatility, but their body types compare.

How the class is shaping up: At No. 21, Jeffries, from Olive Branch, Mississippi -- just minutes from Memphis -- brings recruiting credibility to the class. The Tigers also have hard-playing four-star power forward Malcolm Dandridge on board. Memphis is all in on No. 1 prospect James Wiseman, who is making his official visit this weekend, along with No. 23 Trenton Watford and No. 40 Boogie Ellis, who are priorities as Hardaway looks to add more pieces.

Now on board, Jeffries is already recruiting Wiseman. "Come and join us," he said. "We want you, and the city of Memphis wants you."