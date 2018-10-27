        <
        >

          Texas guard Kerwin Roach II suspended for opener for violating team rules

          12:53 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II has been suspended for the Longhorns' season opener against Eastern Illinois for a violation of team rules.

          Roach announced the suspension on social media about the same time the school issued a statement. Neither statement disclosed the nature of the violation. Both said it happened "last year."

          Roach will miss the Longhorns' two preseason scrimmages, along with the opening game on Nov. 6.

          Considered Texas' best all-around player, Roach averaged 12.3 points per game last season as the Longhorns advanced to the NCAA tournament but lost in the first round.

