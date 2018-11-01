The NBA and MLB have 30 teams apiece, the NHL has 31, and the NFL has 32. Running down all of the uniform changes at the start of the season for any of those leagues is a fairly manageable task. Then you have college football -- 130 FBS schools. That's a lot of ground to cover, but it's still doable.

And then there's Division I college basketball.

Thirty-two conferences! Three hundred fifty-one schools! And many of them seem to change uniforms just about every season. It's no wonder that your friendly uniform columnist tends to be pretty worn out by this time of year.

But the show, as they say, must go on. So with the college hoops season set to tip off on Tuesday, it's time for the annual Uni Watch College Hoops Season Preview, where we run down all of this season's new uniforms and court designs.

All 351 D-I schools were contacted during the preparation of this column, and more than 100 of them are represented in the text that follows. If a school isn't listed, that means it either said, "No changes for us this year" or simply didn't respond to your friendly uniform columnist's inquiries (although if history is any guide, a bunch of them will respond after this story has been published).

OK, enough preliminaries -- here's what you can expect to see on the court this season, with the usual caveat that there will probably be lots of additional uniforms (camouflage, blackout, gray-out, March Madness, etc.) unveiled as the season progresses.

ACC

• Georgia Tech has moved from Russell Athletic to Adidas, and is now sporting a traditional but fairly sharp look (additional photos and info here):

New white uniforms for Georgia Tech, which is now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right (new photo courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics/Karl Moore). pic.twitter.com/mvAR2COp2r — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 20, 2018 New gold uniforms for Georgia Tech, which is now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right (new photo courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics/Karl Moore). pic.twitter.com/Z7R4BjKezM — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 20, 2018 New navy uniforms for Georgia Tech, which is now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right (new photo courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics/Karl Moore). pic.twitter.com/ElFuZlNN36 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 20, 2018

• Very nice new set for Miami, which thankfully has jettisoned its "grass skirt" design:

• North Carolina has upgraded a new tailoring template:

New tailoring template for UNC. Old version on left, new on right (h/t @heelsupdates). pic.twitter.com/4KezHrhTzg — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018

In addition, UNC's court is now named after coach Roy Williams, whose signature has been added to the floor design (additional info here):

• NC State has updated its jersey font and is going with a more traditional scoop-neck collar:

New road set for NC State. Old version on left, new on right (h/t @PG__18). pic.twitter.com/HKZdx9lsjQ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 24, 2018

In addition, the Wolfpack will honor former player T.J. Warren this season by raising his No. 24 jersey to the rafters.

• Wake Forest has a new court design this season:

New court for Wake Forest. pic.twitter.com/p6E9pQ644v — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2018

America East

• Maine has switched from Nike to New Balance. That might seem like a big shift from a branding perspective, but it hasn't had much effect on the team's on-court look:

Maine now with New Balance. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/ffbIwsuyAT — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2018

• Maryland-Baltimore County, fresh off its historic bracket-busting upset of Virginia in last season's March Madness, has five uniforms this season. The home whites have a new chest mark, the grays and golds are almost the same as last season but with a slightly larger retriever logo on the shorts, and there are two new black uniforms, one of which will be revealed later in the year.

New home whites for UMBC. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/bF3DXauFiK — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 30, 2018 UMBC's gray and gold uniforms are the same as last season, except for a slightly larger retriever logo on the shorts. Black uni is new, and an additional black uni will be revealed later in the season. pic.twitter.com/nmwYY10rvT — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 30, 2018

American Athletic

• Cincinnati's arena will have new video boards this season.

• East Carolina is putting its "ECU" abbreviation on its road jersey this season -- a cleaner look.

New road set for East Carolina. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/CisCm6xpor — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

• Houston has transitioned to Nike's Jordan Brand, but the Cougars' basic look hasn't changed very much:

• Memphis now has warm-up gear that carries the "1 Cent" logo of coach Penny Hardaway:

The Tigers are also getting Nike gear with Penny's 1cent logos on them. Jeremiah Martin and Kyvon Davenport were the first players to get the new threads. pic.twitter.com/JYRdOjgvtP — Sudu Upadhyay (@SuduUpadhyay) October 15, 2018

• SMU's uni changes center mostly on the design of the shorts:

New uniforms for SMU. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/T46RN9kfHr — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

• Two interesting uni-numerical notes for Temple: Guard Shizz Alston Jr. is changing to No. 10 in honor of his dad, who also played for the Owls, and guard Alani Moore is wearing No. 0 to honor his former coach, Butch Cherry.

• Tulsa has a new court design this season, featuring a hurricane warning flat at center court:

New court design for Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/HQohVHGxN0 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

• UConn has upgraded to a new Nike tailoring template that provides a bit more skin coverage:

New tailoring cut for UConn. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/AfuVliRkPt — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018

• South Florida has moved from Under Armour to Adidas, and is now saddled with the dreaded shoulder harness:

USF now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/pJi7kBFjR5 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 19, 2018 USF now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/8ebrmrxz7z — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 19, 2018

Also: The Bulls' arena, which for nearly three decades was known as the USF Sun Dome, will now be called the Yuengling Center.

• Wichita State has moved from Nike to Under Armour, which has kept the Shockers' look largely intact:

Atlantic Sun

• Jacksonville has updated its home and road designs and added a new gray alternate:

See that "JU" logo on the waistbands of all the new shorts? That's a new logo design, and it's also featured at center court (additional info here):

The new logo unveil at JU pic.twitter.com/Z6u4eFpX1D — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) August 28, 2018

• See the trim that sort of looks like a leopard print pattern on the shoulders and shorts of Kennesaw State's new home uniform? According to a team spokesperson, it's actually a jumble of letters spelling out "KSU" and "OWLS":

New uniforms for Kennesaw State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/p7mXbEjChI — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

Atlantic 10

• Dayton's chest lettering should be easier to read this year:

• Oopsie: The jumbotron at George Washington's arena fell onto the court in September. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and everything is back in good working order now.

BREAKING: The Charles E. Smith Center Jumbotron has collapsed onto the court. More information to come soon. pic.twitter.com/D9dIh3Ix3d — GW Television (@GWTV) September 11, 2018

• Richmond has removed the piping from its collar and armholes:

New home whites for Richmond. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/tzYp6j0UKx — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

• No changes for St. Bonaventure. "In fact," says a team spokesperson, "our team is superstitious to the point of asking not to change anything from last season."

• VCU's new look is mostly about the shorts:

New shorts design this year for VCU. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/PfdjLkbyEy — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2018

In addition, the Rams have a new gray alternate uni this season (additional info here):

Mixing it up this year. Check out these alternates for 2018-19!



⚫🔶🐏💪#ThisIsRamNation #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/LmKRBG4xgt — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) October 15, 2018

Big East

• Subtle changes for Butler, although the new larger uni numbers will be hard to miss:

New uniforms for Butler. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/CojaIJ34lt — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 14, 2018

The jerseys have a few hidden details, as the rear shirttail carries the slogan "The Butler Way" and is also imprinted with an orange "TH" icon -- a shout-out to Butler arena namesake Tony Hinkle, who created the orange basketball:

In addition, the Bulldogs have a new blue alternate uni -- their first blue design since 2005:

New blue alternates (not roads) for Butler. Their first blue uni since 2005. Road uni will remain black. pic.twitter.com/NDdYyZDdgi — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 19, 2018

• The Creighton Bluejays are living up to their team name, thanks to new blue chest lettering, blue collars, and blue side panels:

New uniforms for Creighton. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/LKuzessSkN — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 14, 2018

Also: Creighton's arena, formerly known as the CenturyLink Center, will now be called the CHI Health Center.

• Subtle changes for Seton Hall, mostly around the collar, but it's worth noting that the team's new gray set has "Pirates" on the chest. According to a team spokesperson, this is possibly the first time in school history that the team name, rather than the school name, has appeared on a basketball jersey.

New home whites for Seton Hall. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/MafyAIaEvx — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018 New road blues for Seton Hall. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/lzFsXHeAdW — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018 According to team spox, Seton Hall's new gray uni may mark the first time the school has ever worn team name on chest. pic.twitter.com/8QJoi2nVss — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

• Villanova has transitioned to a new Nike template, although the basic design is essentially unchanged:

New template for Villanova. Note repositioned collar logo. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/rTb7up43UA — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 14, 2018

• Xavier has changed its collar trim and given a metallic sheen to the "X" on its shorts:

New uniforms for Xavier, including metallic "X" on shorts. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/WL3jTq6WsI — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2018

Big Sky

• Montana State is going with a more traditional jersey but has added a bit of flare to its shorts:

New home whites for Montana State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/p9IA53sWZF — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2018

• Northern Colorado is changing its collar design and number font and, thankfully, scrapping the shoulder harness:

New uniforms for Northern Colorado. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Rb788X0uCB — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 26, 2018

• Portland State has a new arena this year, called the Viking Pavilion. As you'd expect, it comes with a new court design (additional info here and here):

Portland State has a new arena this year - which of course means a new court design. pic.twitter.com/aj0ow8d3BQ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

• Sacramento State has cut down on the gold in its home uni but added more gold to its road design:

New home whites for Sacramento State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/5QrrsBMa1o — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018 New road greens for Sacramento State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/ULt36oKv0C — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

The Hornets also have a new court design (additional info here):

The Nest's floor has undergone a redesign! @SacHornetsMBB and @SacStWBB games will have a new look this year! #StingersUp https://t.co/H8DZj4VtN4 pic.twitter.com/Itrf5hpPdg — Hornet Athletics (@hornetsports) July 19, 2018

Big South

• Gardner-Webb has updated its black uni design, which should be much easier to read this season:

New black uniforms for Gardner-Webb. Old version on left, new on right. (Other uni designs - red, white, and gray - remaining the same.) pic.twitter.com/oqBvxEsfyz — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 27, 2018

Big Ten

• Halle-freakin'-lujah: Illinois is scrapping the crazy zigzag trim:

New uniforms for Illinois. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/4gwPa9P9gu — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018

In addition, the Illini are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1988-89 "Flyin' Illini" squad with an excellent throwback uni:

• No reported changes for Indiana, but the Hoosiers' athletics department has a new brand and uniform guide that makes for interesting reading. You can check it out here, and there's additional info here.

• Maryland is celebrating its 100th season with a centennial logo. It will be worn as a jersey patch, but not on the front of the jersey. Instead, it will be on the back, above the player's name.

Maryland celebrating 100th season with this logo. Will be worn as a patch on back of jersey, above the player's name. pic.twitter.com/40CU2uIVUW — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018

• Minnesota has a new court design:

A fresh new look for The Barn. pic.twitter.com/syGDWLDtO0 — Minnesota MBB (@GopherMBB) August 6, 2018

• Nebraska has added some very faint gray pinstriping to its home whites:

• Ohio State has upgraded to a new Nike template:

The Ohio State basketball team will be wearing the updated Nike Vapor template this season. The only difference between the last template is the thickness of the collar and armholes, which now oddly tapers the stripes on the shoulders. pic.twitter.com/ktqtbYTtm9 — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) September 26, 2018

In addition, the Buckeyes have made some upgrades to their arena and have a new court design:

🔴⚪️ New season. New hardwood.



🤩 Introducing our brand new court as voted on by YOU, the fans❗️#Team120 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/1Kur8LmhNG — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) October 15, 2018

• Rutgers' new floor design features an outline of New Jersey at center court:

🗣🔊 | Jersey Pride❗️



Introducing the first look at our brand new court at The RAC.



Rutgers is, and will always be, the State University of New Jersey.#KnightAndDay | 🛡⚔️ | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/j16Eq4QdAk — Rutgers Basketball (@RutgersMBB) June 25, 2018

Big 12

• Oklahoma has transitioned to Nike's Jordan Brand, which has made a few modifications to the Sooners' look (additional photos here):

Sooners new Jordan Brand basketball uniforms feature a similar design to the previous uniforms but feature the new Sooner Born font and arm hole trim. pic.twitter.com/1hPro0ckhT — Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) October 3, 2018

The Sooners also have a new court design:

✅ New uniforms

✅ New shoes

✅ New court



👀 the fresh coat of 🎨 + added features on the LNC floor. pic.twitter.com/DuLyDGzYu6 — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) July 31, 2018

• Texas has made some minor tweaks, but the overall look is still familiar and recognizable:

New tailoring template and shorts design for Texas. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/1HhO2WLbPw — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018

• Texas Tech has given us a rear-view tease of this year's red jerseys, which appear to have some additional white trim compared to last season's:

• West Virginia has upgraded to a new NIke tailoring template, although you'll have to look hard to see the differences:

New template for West Virginia. Note new position for collar logo, new color for Nike logo, etc. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/qJQB5KeKSo — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 14, 2018

Big West

• Lots of changes for Hawaii, which has scrapped the side panels and shoulder stripes and gone with a traditional scoop-neck collar. New trim on the waistband and at the base of the shorts, too:

New uniforms for Hawaii. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/h4c0hZp4YK — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2018

• Long Beach State is really pushing the "Beach" angle, with the "A" shaped like the team's arena:

New uniforms for Long Beach State. pic.twitter.com/OcmtQaEnXD — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

Also: The 49ers had previously pushed the envelope with their beach-themed court design, but they're going with a more traditional look this season (additional info here):

Colonial Athletic

• Drexel has added some shoulder striping and moved to a scoop-neck collar:

New home whites for Drexel. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/s77hs3bpKg — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 26, 2018 New road blues for Drexel. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Wg3qluTmm1 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 26, 2018

• North Carolina-Wilmington has a new court design:

Panoramic shot of UNC-Wilmington's new court. pic.twitter.com/KJHo6PSabI — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 29, 2018

• William & Mary has undergone a complete identity redesign, anchored by a new primary logo (additional info here):

William & Mary Athletics Unveils New Logo Design https://t.co/KPtjKEWiPM pic.twitter.com/GvFJlDDTud — Alberto Cuartones (@AlberCuartones) July 31, 2018

Conference USA

• Florida Atlantic has a new court design:

• Middle Tennessee State has removed its side piping -- "for a cleaner look," says a spokesperson.

New uniforms for Middle Tennessee State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/lHi6OxWGTw — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

• North Texas is called the Mean Green, so you'd think they'd have a green uniform. But they haven't had one in recent seasons -- until now.

New green alternates for North Texas (which for some reason wears black on the road, even though the team name is Mean Green). pic.twitter.com/Zq3s8UsHUM — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

• Southern Miss has moved from Russell Athletic to Adidas -- which, unfortunately, has saddled the Golden Eagles with the dreaded shoulder harness:

Southern Miss now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/oiYs74OIUY — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

• Western Kentucky has added a jersey patch to commemorate the program's 100th season:

Excited to honor our 100th season of Hilltopper Basketball with this patch on our uniforms! #GoTops #SellOutDiddle pic.twitter.com/LOiDnNH9m2 — #SellOutDiddle (@WKUBasketball) October 5, 2018

New court design for Western Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/CK9dCdC6wu — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

In addition, the Hilltoppers have a new court design this season:

Horizon League

• Green Bay has swapped one substandard Adidas template for another:

New uniforms for Green Bay. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/QNXCQk4ynA — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2018

• Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis has switched from Nike to Adidas, which still can't figure out how to handle college basketball's most cumbersome school name. Seriously, people, has anyone considered putting "Jaguars" on the jerseys?

IUPUI now with Adidas. Old versions on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/44MKCsipp3 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

Also of note: The Jags are removing the players' names from the jerseys this season.

• Northern Kentucky has upgraded to a new Adidas template, but the overall feel is still pretty generic:

New uniforms for Northern Kentucky. Old versions on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/32SSFpTnWb — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018

• Interesting move by Oakland, which is going without any lettering on the front of its jersey -- just a logo:

New uniforms for Oakland. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/r2E2oYEUeI — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 19, 2018

• Gorgeous new home whites for Wright State, whose new side panels add just the right accent:

New home whites for Wright State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/NPrpOWTCF4 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

Ivy League

• Penn has added old-school striping down the sides of its home and road uniforms. The stripes echo the design of the school's old football uniforms.

New uniforms for Penn. Old versions on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/HhYBnORpZM — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 27, 2018

And on a sad note, Penn has sold the naming rights to the Palestra's court, so the Cathedral of College Basketball will now have a corporate name and ads on the court. Too bad.

• Princeton has made several small changes -- a new collar, thicker white outlining on the chest lettering, a new number font, new shouldern striping, and new side piping -- but the overall look is largely the same:

New uniforms for Princeton. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/NBFXzsgIb3 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 30, 2018

MAAC

• No more home whites for Canisius. The Golden Griffins will wear gold or a new gray design at home, and gray, gold or blue for road games. A team spokesperson says it's the first time since 1987-88 that the team has not had a white uniform.

Canisius going with new gray uniform for home games. Existing gold uni will also be worn at home. Per team spox, this will be first time since 1987-88 that they've gone without a white uni. pic.twitter.com/UjMRttNxIZ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

• Manhattan is going back to basics with an extremely traditional look this season:

New uniforms for Manhattan. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/DnqLhx5u79 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 22, 2018

• Some minor changes for Siena -- except on the back of the jersey, where the player name lettering is now huge:

New uniforms for Siena. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/b4FhIAZF0d — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 15, 2018 Siena going with much larger NOB lettering this season. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/EDzhEehO1c — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 15, 2018

MAC

• Buffalo has updated its white uniforms, which had been stuck in a badly outdated Nike template:

New white set for Buffalo. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/UiTRlXaGvd — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 23, 2018

• Rider has a new court design featuring a gigantic bronco's head:

Time-lapse video of Rider's new court design. https://t.co/Eh9kvHz0H5 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 14, 2018

MEAC

• No photo yet, but North Carolina A&T is adding a "DC" memorial patch for former coach Don Corbett, who recently passed away. Corbett won an NCAA-record seven straight conference tournaments for the Aggies in the 1980s.

Missouri Valley

• Drake has toned down its jersey presentation, and also has a new court design:

• Evansville has scrapped its purple collar and restored the players' names to the jerseys:

New uniforms for Evansville. Old version on left, new in center. Names on back are also new (via @patmhickey, h/t @MitchMullis). pic.twitter.com/ySJcOsvRMn — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2018

• No photos yet, but Indiana State will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its 1979 Final Four run by wearing '79 throwbacks for the Jan. 19 game against Loyola. That game will air on ESPNU.

• Northern Iowa is supporting teachers by adding an "Elevating Educators" jersey patch (additional info here):

Northern Iowa celebrating teachers this season with new "Elevating Educators" patch. More info: https://t.co/CvyXyt4QTi pic.twitter.com/qGatr7DJZC — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 20, 2018

In addition, the Panthers have a new floor design, which features Uni Watch's favorite school abbreviation at center court (additional info here):

Along with 8 years of thrilling action and incredible experiences, came 8 years of heavy usage and wear and tear. We did some remodeling! #UNIFight https://t.co/cEpaoecwT3 pic.twitter.com/TJHxAz1JtM — UNI Basketball (@UNImbb) September 14, 2018

• Thanks to a generous gift from a wealthy alum, Southern Illinois' season opener each season will now be known as the Charles Helleny Tip-Off Classic. This season's inaugural installment will be on Nov. 12, as the Salukis face Buffalo.

Mountain West

• Boise State has updated its white, blue, and black uniforms (and has scrapped the orange alternate):

• Nevada has moved from Nike to Adidas, which unfortunately has saddled the Wolf Pack with a shoulder harness:

Nevada now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/2JadzR6gCP — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018 Nevada now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/naadbFHYKx — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 19, 2018

Looks like Pack fans won't be the only ones dressing up for Throwback Night. Here's a look at this year's Wolf Pack throwback uniforms. pic.twitter.com/6QOBAxFeIe — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) October 26, 2018

There's also a new throwback that's been added to the mix:

• New Mexico has added a new silver-gray alernate uniform to its wardrobe:

New silver-gray alternates for New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/DSRHMgj77F — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 30, 2018

• San Diego State is transitioning to Nike's Jordan Brand. The new uniforms will be revealed at an exhibition game today.

• Subtle change for Utah State, which has changed the side piping on its home whites:

A little hard to see, but Utah State has changed its side panel design. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/7oNTOCDUrf — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 19, 2018

• Wyoming has moved from Nike to Adidas, which has performed a public service by making the Cowboys' chest lettering legible:

Northeast

• Fairleigh Dickinson has changed its home chest lettering from arched to straight, among other small changes:

New home whites for Fairleigh Dickinson. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/KFZnfY6kkA — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018 New road blues for Fairleigh Dickinson. Old version on left, new on right. (New version looks almost black in photo, but it's just the lighting.) pic.twitter.com/NJuLU1XnVm — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

• Can the Blackbirds be dressed in gray? Apparently, because LIU-Brooklyn has a new gray uni this season:

• Robert Morris has updated its blue road uniform and is adding a new red alternate -- the first alternate uni in team history. RMU is also adding the players' names to the back of the jerseys for the first time in 15 years.

Robert Morris updating blue road uni (old version on left, new in center) and adding red alternate (first alternate in program history). Also adding players' names for first time since 2002-03. pic.twitter.com/cbfWDqdPTH — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

• St. Francis -- the one in Pennsylvania, not New York -- is going with a much more old-school look this season:

New uniforms for St. Francis (the one in Pennsylvania). Old version on left, new on right (h/t @RedFlash_Nation). pic.twitter.com/xsajKQIFOD — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

• Wagner's green uniform, which was saddled with an outdated Under Armour template while the school's other white and black uniforms had been upgraded, has now received its own update:

New green uni for Wagner. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/fxauEnTtMP — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2018

Ohio Valley

• Belmont has moved from Nike to Under Armour. No sign yet of the new uniforms.

• Morehead State has added a new gold uniform to its uni rotation this season:

Morehead State adding a new gold uni this season. Other designs staying the same. pic.twitter.com/mzWaepLt6w — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

Pac-12

• Arizona has added some trim to its collar and armholes:

.@UniWatch Minor change to Arizona basketball uniforms. Blue trim added around arms and neck. New on left. Old on right. pic.twitter.com/cr9wkL2InL — Josh Miller (@RedbirdsPAGuy) October 8, 2018

In addition, the school has hinted that a throwback could be in the works, but no confirmation on that yet.

• That sound you heard emanating from Phoenix came from Arizona State fans breathing a sigh of relief when they saw that the Sun Devils scrapped last season's embarrassing shorts design:

New uniforms for Arizona State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/lmR6og2aAP — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018

• Nice upgrade for Colorado. Its new set looks sleek and sharp:

New uniforms for Colorado. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/7EAtJyr5fm — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2018 New black and gray uniforms for Colorado. Old versions on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/2AA4YMItfn — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

• UCLA's arena has received a slight makeover and a new name.

Patriot League

No reported changes for any schools.

SEC

• Minor tweaks for Arkansas, including the addition of a nifty little Arkansas-shaped logo on the waistband:

New uniforms for Arkansas. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/ebj3o2Thtw — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018

• Florida has transitioned to Nike's Jordan Brand. The home whites look virtually unchanged except for a new tailoring template, but the new orange set is a big improvement:

Florida with Jordan Brand this season. Not much difference in the home whites - old version on left, new on right (h/t @PhilHecken). pic.twitter.com/jRQMrwGDeI — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 30, 2018 Florida with Jordan Brand this year. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/K9OA7yhAM2 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2018

• Kentucky has upgraded to a new Nike tailoring template, which isn't quite as revealing as the previous one:

New tailoring template for Kentucky this year. Note the additional skin coverage across the collar and shoulders - old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Q5C1F1xqoL — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

Also: There had apparently been some sort of rumor or narrative that Kentucky players didn't like the checkerboard trim on the uniforms. But a bunch of the players say that isn't the case.

• LSU, which already had a pretty conservative design, is going ultra-traditional this season:

• Missouri has added a lot of old-school piping to its look (additional photos here):

Curious about that logo on the waistband? It's a reference to the columns on the Mizzou campus:

The columns on the waistband are a nice touch pic.twitter.com/YpAOAUjaiP — The Spooktacular Charles (@beelze_BUBBLES) October 18, 2018

• Texas A&M has changed its jersey collars from V-necks to scoop-necks, among other changes:

Southern

• North Carolina-Greensboro has a new logo and new uniforms (additional info here):

Southland

• Nothing definitive yet, but Abilene Christian has hinted that some throwbacks might be on tap for the Dec. 15 game at Texas Tech.

• Central Arkansas wore gray at home last season, but this season they're going back to white:

Central Arkansas adding home whites this year. (Wore gray at home last season.) pic.twitter.com/yQqXoVUvIF — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

• Houston Baptist has moved from Nike to Under Armour, which has given the Huskies a much more stripe-centric look:

Houston Baptist now with Under Armour. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/jIlAnyWsjk — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018 Houston Baptist now with Under Armour. Old verison on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/tJsfRIdHG5 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

In addition, the Huskies will have the players' names on the back of their jerseys for the first time since 2001-02, and only the second time in program history.

• Incarnate Word is changing its chest marks from the team nickname to the school name, among other changes:

New home whites for Incarnate Word. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/yG6FszEaY4 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018 New road blacks for Incarnate Word. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/9CoPNnjF9r — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

• Lamar has revised its white home uniform and added a black alternate while leaving its red road design unchanged, which creates an oddly mismatched set:

From left: Last year's Lamar home uni, this year's Lamar home uni, and newly added black alternate. Red road uni is unchanged from last year. pic.twitter.com/UjqwacRUzr — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018 Here's a 👀 at our 3️⃣ uniforms for this upcoming season ⚪️🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/D32dVn2vGx — Lamar Men's Hoops (@LamarMBB) September 7, 2018

• Northwestern State has gone all in on the dreaded Adidas shoulder harness:

New home whites for Northwestern State. Old version on left, new on right. (Purple road set remaining unchanged.) pic.twitter.com/Eoz6qmnb9g — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2018

• Stephen F. Austin is the latest team to use the font that so many Under Armour schools seem to end up with:

New uniforms for Stephen F. Austin. Old version on left, new on right (h/t @LumberjackFans). pic.twitter.com/4qC74ew0Y0 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

Summit League

• Nebraska-Omaha has added more red trim to its black uniform:

New black uniforms for Nebraska-Omaha. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/9JkC0EPrb6 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 30, 2018

• North Dakota has a new court design:

VIDEO: Watch the timelapse of the painting of the brand new floor over at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center! @TheREA pic.twitter.com/fWMmfilbpo — UND Insider (@undinsider) June 1, 2018

• The school previously known as Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne is now Purdue University Fort Wayne, and the school's teams are now the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. Here's the new logo and court design:

IPFW is transitioning to become Purdue University Fort Wayne. Will no longer use "Fort Wayne Mastodons" and will instead be the "Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons." New logo and court design shown here. pic.twitter.com/WqgiIu6ivI — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 18, 2018

• South Dakota has added a new gray alternate design to its uni rotation:

New gray alternates for South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/jrmpUzj4jI — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

Sun Belt

• Appalachian State has updated its black road uniform:

New road uniforms for Appalachian State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/0ZvMbbEOa7 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2018

• A pretty pedestrian-looking new set for Arkansas State:

Arkansas State men's basketball reveals new uniforms https://t.co/PRPLs3wTDx — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) September 19, 2018

• Georgia Southern has updated its look from retro to contemporary:

New road blues for Georgia Southern. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/O6X2dR4gtV — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 24, 2018

• Georgia State has upgraded to a newer Under Armour tailoring template:

New home whites for Georgia State. Old version on left, new on right (h/t @BearlyDoug). pic.twitter.com/PZ3ZCoPCch — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 24, 2018

• South Alabama has moved from Nike to Adidas, which has given the Jaguars' uniforms some much-needed color:

New uniforms for South Alabama. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/tegWEzUfux — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018

• Texas-Arlington has switched from Adidas to Under Armour. The good news is that they no longer have the conference's worst shorts; the bad news is that they now have the conference's worst jersey, thanks to a white-on-white chest insignia that will be impossible to read from more than a few inches away:

New uniforms for Texas-Arlington. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Be1hY6SVXx — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2018

SWAC

• Grambling has moved from Russell Athletic to Adidas. The school's new uniforms were not yet available at publishing time, but here are the new practice uniforms:

Grambling now with Adidas. New uniforms not yet available for viewing, but these are the new practice uniforms. pic.twitter.com/KMtSEV8J9Q — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2018

• Southern has moved from Russell Athletic to Under Armour. Oddly, the school's new set features three jerseys with three distinct tailoring cuts and collar styles:

Southern is now with Under Armour. Old designs on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/e7igZDY2vf — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 23, 2018

WAC

• Cal State Bakersfield has updated its gold uniform -- unfortunately, not for the better:

New gold uniforms for Cal State Bakersfield. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/B0LMrb09Ra — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018 Cal State Bakersfield's new gold uni has tone-on-tone player name lettering. Wont be easy to read. pic.twitter.com/uNqSIqQ9OV — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

On the plus side, the Roadrunners' new floor design is a beauty, as long as you're OK with a blue court (additional info here):

New court for Cal State Bakersfield (more info: https://t.co/P3IpYCirfL) pic.twitter.com/c3sGT4Mfzc — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2018

West Coast

• Small change for Gonzaga, which has added "Zags" lettering to the waistband of the shorts:

Gonzaga adding "Zags" lettering to waistband this season. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/QCGSOaPnXd — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 19, 2018

In addition, the Zags will celebrate Native American Month by wearing their turquoise N7 uniforms for their season-opening game against Idaho State on Tuesday.

Per team spox, Gonzaga will wear turquoise N7 uniforms for season opener vs. Idaho State on Nov. 6. pic.twitter.com/F5kPt0b9su — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 19, 2018

• Portland recently changed its primary athletics logo to a pilot's wheel with an anchor in the center, which is prominently featured on a new black uniform:

👀 First @PilotHoops and @PortlandWBB double header of the season coming up this Saturday! Check out the new black @PilotHoops uniforms for this year ⚓️ @UniWatch #WeArePortland pic.twitter.com/ATt8gNdlia — Portland Pilots (@PortlandPilots) October 30, 2018

• Saint Mary's has changed its jersey collars from V-necks to scoop-necks, among other changes:

New home whites for St. Mary's. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/2HWrcpwWws — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018 New road blues for St. Mary's. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/4yLzTnwkxO — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

New court design for St. Mary's. pic.twitter.com/0AW6QoEqQY — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2018

The Gaels also have a new court design this season:

• San Francisco will be getting new green uniforms later this season, most likely after Christmas. Meanwhile, here are some photos of the school's new locker rooms.

Additional Notes

• Players wearing braces, casts or other rigid protective devices will now be able to cover those devices with padding.

• A bunch of schools will wear turquoise uniforms in November for Native American Heritage Month, as part of Nike's long-running N7 program.

Phew! Did we miss anything? Yeah, probably. If so, you know what to do.

