CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- University of Miami athletic director Blake James says it's good to have a basketball corruption trial in the past and with no indication of wrongdoing by coach Jim Larranaga's Hurricanes program.

A federal jury in New York last week found three men guilty of fraud charges for channeling secret payment to the families of top-tier recruits to influence their choices of schools, apparel companies and agents. The verdicts placed the blame on the men for exposing the universities to NCAA sanctions, essentially portraying the schools as victims.

"It's good to have it behind us," James said Thursday at basketball media day. "As I've said all along, I have 100 percent confidence in Jim and our coaches doing things the right way."

Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga, left, directs his team during Tuesday's exhibition game. AD Blake James said Thursday that the team's in a good place after a recently completed corruption trial showed no indication of wrongdoing by Larranaga. David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP

The Hurricanes have no true freshmen on their roster, in part because potential recruits were aware of the FBI investigation, which raised questions a year ago about Larranaga's relationship with apparel company Adidas.

Larranaga has said he did nothing wrong, and all signs point to the Miami program being in the clear in the case. James noted more trials are scheduled next year.

"We're going to continue to monitor everything," James said. "I believe we're in a good spot, but I believed we were going to be in a good spot all along. I believe in what Jim and our staff are doing, and I'm confident they're doing things the right way. Until someone shows me something else, I'm going to believe we're operating within the guidelines established by the NCAA and that we're led by a man with great integrity."

Larranaga declined to comment beyond what James said.

"He's my boss, so I agree with him," Larranaga said with a grin.