          Ohio State forward Micah Potter transfers 2 days before season opener

          5:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State forward Micah Potter is transferring two days before the Buckeyes' season opener.

          The university announced the decision Monday but did not say to what school the 6-foot-9 junior was going.

          Potter dealt with ankle injuries his first two years and has not met expectations that he would become a dominant inside player.

          Potter, of Mentor, Ohio, appeared in 59 games with 16 starts, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46 percent.

          The Buckeyes open Wednesday at Cincinnati.

