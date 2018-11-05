TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama guard Riley Norris will miss the start of the men's basketball season after having a procedure done on his heart.

Alabama announced Monday that Norris is week-to-week after having what was deemed a successful cardiac ablation procedure last week. Norris is expected to make a full recovery.

The Crimson Tide open the season Tuesday night against Southern.

Norris is Alabama's most experienced player after seeing action in 110 games and starting 57. He is averaging 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during his career.

Tide coach Avery Johnson said Norris had the procedure because his heart was beating at an accelerated rate.

Johnson also said point guard Dazon Ingram is day-to-day with an ankle injury.