CHICAGO -- After an improbable run to the Final Four, Loyola-Chicago returned to the court Tuesday night.

And so did Sister Jean.

The Ramblers and their 99-year-old chaplain, who became national darlings during the 2018 NCAA tournament, opened a new basketball season before an enthusiastic crowd, many of whom wore Loyola's signature maroon-and-gold scarves. Loyola played a video highlighting its 2017-18 season before raising the Final Four banner, which joined the team's 1963 national championship banner and others in the Gentile Arena rafters.

Back for another season. pic.twitter.com/W9MHXTSK8U — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) November 7, 2018

Coach Porter Moser and his team -- which returned several stars from the Final Four run, including senior guards Clayton Custer and Marques Townes and sophomore center Cameron Krutwig -- posed in front of the banner before heading to the locker room.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt then addressed the crowd, thanking attendees for coming to the game and adding, "We all want the same thing tonight, so go Ramblers!" She then led the pregame prayer, even asking that the officials call a fair game. The opener drew a near-sellout crowd, and students lined walkways on campus more than an hour before tipoff to enter the arena.

"The whole thing has been like a roller coaster, ever since March Madness," Schmidt told ESPN before the game. "I just take one day at a time, have a good time with all of my guys.

Schmidt, who turned 99 on Aug. 21, even provided a scouting report of Loyola's opening-night opponent, Missouri-Kansas City.

"This team is a come-from-behind team, so the second half, they'll pick up a lot," she said. "The second half, we pick up a lot, but we want to see that big 'W' up on the screen."

Asked if Loyola can follow up its Final Four run, Schmidt said she wants the new team to dream big too.

"They still have that same team spirit," she said. "The fellas who were here last year have transmitted that to the new ones."