Power Rankings: Auburn shows staying power

Are we really going to penalize Auburn for a six-point loss on a neutral court to the consensus best team in college basketball?

The Tigers were No. 7 on Tuesday morning, and they're staying there despite the loss.

It's perhaps most impressive that Auburn didn't play all that well and still managed to stay within striking distance for most of the night. They only shot nine free throws, making five of them. They shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range and 37.8 percent from inside the arc. And they didn't change their usual game plan despite going against Duke and its variety of lottery picks.

The biggest revelation for Bruce Pearl's team through two games in Maui is the play of Jared Harper. He somehow shot 1-for-9 from inside the arc and 6-for-10 from 3-point range on Tuesday, but Harper has been the catalyst for Auburn against both Xavier and Duke. He consistently carved up the Xavier defense off the dribble and with pick-and-rolls, and hit several deep 3-pointers in both games. He also dished out a total of 14 assists in the two games. If he keeps playing like this, he's a legitimate SEC Player of the Year contender -- and Auburn can push for another SEC title.

1. Duke Blue Devils (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week: Beat San Diego State 90-63 on Monday. Beat Auburn 78-72 on Tuesday; vs. Gonzaga/Arizona (5 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN)

One of the questions facing Duke heading into the season was perimeter shooting -- and we saw on Tuesday how the Blue Devils' could falter a bit when 3-pointers aren't falling. Cam Reddish went 4-for-10 from behind the arc; the rest of the team was 3-for-15.

2. Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week: at NIT Season Tip-Off -- vs. Marquette (Wednesday, 7 p.m., ESPN2)

Wednesday should bring plenty of offensive fireworks. Kansas has scored between 84 and 92 points in every game, while Marquette has struggled defensively under Steve Wojciechowski (although the Golden Eagles are better this season). Will Lagerald Vick continue his hot shooting?

3. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0)

Previous ranking: 3

This week: at Maui Invitational -- Beat Illinois 84-78 on Monday

Everyone is hoping to a potential title game matchup between Duke and Gonzaga. Can the Bulldogs hang with the Blue Devils' freakishly athletic and talented freshmen? Will Rui Hachimura match up with Zion Williamson? It would be the highlight of Feast Week.

4. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0)

Previous ranking: 4

This week: Beat Cal Baptist 90-55 on Monday; at Las Vegas Holiday Invitational -- vs. Tulsa (Thursday, 4 p.m., FS1)

Until Nevada goes against a similarly talented team who can go small, we might not really get a gauge on whether the Wolf Pack can adjust with their jumbo lineup. For now though, 6-foot-7 Cody Martin playing the point and averaging 10 assists a game is fun to watch.

5. Virginia Cavaliers (3-0)

Previous ranking: 5

This week: at Battle 4 Atlantis -- vs. Middle Tennessee (Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.)

The Battle 4 Atlantis is Virginia's to lose this year, and the Cavaliers haven't been tested at all yet. De'Andre Hunter has been a difference-maker again, and if he's becoming a threat from 3-point range (4-for-4 vs. Coppin State), look out.

6. North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0)

Previous ranking: 6

This week: Beat St. Francis, Pa., 101-76; at Las Vegas Invitational vs. Texas (Thursday, 7:30 p.m., FS1)

Another uber-efficient performance from Nassir Little, once again off the bench. Little had 19 points on nine shots, seven rebounds -- in just 16 minutes. NBA scouts must be salivating.

7. Auburn Tigers (4-1)

Previous ranking: 7

This week: Beat Xavier 88-79 on Monday. Lost to Duke 78-72 on Tuesday. vs. Gonzaga/Arizona (11:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN)

Considering Auburn had its worst shooting performance of the season and gave up 1.10 points per possession defensively, only losing to Duke by six points isn't the end of the world. Avoiding a 1-2 stretch in Maui is key, though.

8. Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Previous ranking: 8

This week: at NIT Season Tip-Off -- vs. Louisville (Wednesday, 5 p.m., ESPN2)

Tennessee can make a statement in New York this week, as the Volunteers will be favored against Louisville and then could get a chance against Kansas (if the Jayhawks beat Marquette). So far, they have looked the part of SEC title contender once again.

9. Michigan Wolverines (5-0)

Previous ranking: 10

This week: vs. Chattanooga (Friday, 4 p.m., BTN)

After yet another lockdown defensive performance from Michigan, the Wolverines now have the No. 1 defense in the country at KenPom.com. Only one team has scored more than 47 points and none has cracked the 40 percent mark from the field.

10. Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0)

Previous ranking: 11

This week: vs. St. Francis PA (Saturday, 1 p.m., SECN)

The Hokies erased a first-half deficit to knock off Purdue and win the Charleston Classic. Buzz Williams' group now has plenty of momentum -- and might be favored in every single game until they head to Virginia on January 15 to face the Cavaliers.

11. Kentucky Wildcats (3-1)

Previous ranking: 9

This week: vs. Winthrop (Wednesday, 1 p.m., SECN), vs. Tennessee State (Friday, 7 p.m., SECN)

VMI has now played two high-major programs this season: Pitt and Kentucky. They scored 55 points against Pitt -- and 82 against Kentucky. The Wildcats allowed VMI to make 19 3-pointers and now rank near the bottom of Division-I in 3-point percentage defense.

12. Kansas State Wildcats (5-0)

Previous ranking: 12

This week: Beat Missouri 82-67 on Monday; vs. Lehigh (Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN3)

Kansas State won the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands by knocking off Missouri in the title game. Dean Wade finally broke out from the perimeter, burying four 3-pointers -- after not making one through the Wildcats' first four games.

13. Michigan State Spartans (3-1)

Previous ranking: 13

This week: at Las Vegas Invitational -- vs. UCLA (Thursday, 10 p.m., FS1)

The Spartans are set to begin an interesting stretch with several potential pitfalls: vs. UCLA, then either North Carolina or Texas, then road trips to Louisville and Rutgers, followed up by games against Iowa and Florida. We'll know a lot more in three weeks.

14. Florida State Seminoles (3-0)

Previous ranking: 14

This week: Beat Canisius 93-61 on Monday; at Advocare Invitational -- vs. UAB (Thursday, 9 p.m., ESPNU)

It's not a stretch to say Florida State could be the favorite to win the Advocare Invitational this week. Villanova is struggling, and Florida State is a bit further along in its development than potential semifinal opponent LSU..

15. LSU Tigers (4-0)

Previous ranking: 15

This week: at Advocare Invitational -- vs. Charleston (Thursday, 7 p.m., ESPNU)

We just hit on the potential semifinal between Florida State and LSU -- but if LSU is to win that game, the Tigers will have to improve on the defensive end of the floor. They're allowing 103.1 points per 100 possessions so far this season.

16. UCLA Bruins (4-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

This week: Beat Presbyterian 80-65 on Monday; vs. Michigan State (10 p.m. Thursday, FS1), Las Vegas Invitational

Moses Brown had his quietest game of the season on Monday (10 points, seven boards), but he's been one of the most dominant freshmen in the country so far this season, averaging 19.7 points and 13.7 rebounds.

Dropped out: Mississippi State (No. 16)