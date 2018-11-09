AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, showed up to Friday's game against Missouri with a cast on his left foot and could be out of action for a considerable period of time.

The Cyclones have yet to announce what Wigginton's injury is or how long they'll be without him. The fact that Wigginton was using a scooter to get around isn't a good sign for either him or the Cyclones.

Wigginton averaged 16.7 points per game last season and nearly declared for the NBA draft before returning to school. Wigginton scored 13 points in Iowa State's 79-53 win over Alabama State on Tuesday.

Nick Weiler-Babb will likely be Iowa State's main facilitator in Wigginton's absence, and freshman Tyrese Haliburton's playing time should increase considerably.