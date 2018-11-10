Miami announced Friday it is withholding junior big man Dewan Hernandez from competition as his eligibility is reviewed by the school and the NCAA.

The Hurricanes opened their regular season Friday against Lehigh.

Hernandez, who changed his last name from Huell last month, played in Miami's exhibition game last week, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported Wednesday that Hernandez was one of 19 players listed in an email by Christian Dawkins, who worked as a runner for NBA agent Andy Miller but was looking to start his own agency.

According to Schlabach, the emailed business plan shows Dawkins planned to pay Hernandez $500 per month from September 2017 through January 2018, then $1000 per month until April 2018. If Hernandez had left Miami after last season, he wouldn't have had to pay the money back, according to the email. The payments would be converted into a loan if Hernandez returned to Miami for his junior season.

There was no evidence the payments were made or that Hernandez had knowledge of the plan.

Hernandez, a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds last season.