The Washington men's basketball team got a scare when its team bus blew a tire and caught fire Friday night after the Huskies' 88-66 loss at No. 11 Auburn.

The accident occurred about 15 miles outside of Montgomery, Alabama, according to the Seattle Times. Players were forced to evacuate the bus, but a school spokesperson said there were no injuries.

According to the Times, the Huskies were forced to wait on the side of the road at 1:30 a.m. so that another bus could take the team to the airport for its flight back to Seattle.

Washington senior forward Noah Dickerson posted a video of the team bus on his Twitter account late Friday night. In another tweet, he wrote that "everybody's OK."