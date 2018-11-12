Duke star Zion Williamson continues his hot start to the season by scoring 27 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and blocking six shots. (1:20)

NEW YORK -- Duke has supplanted Kansas atop the new AP Top 25 poll after its dominating win against Kentucky, giving the Blue Devils a record number of appearances at No. 1.

AP Top 25 poll First-place votes in parentheses 1. Duke (48)

2. Kansas (14)

3. Gonzaga

4. Virginia (2)

5. Tennessee (1)

6. Nevada

7. North Carolina

8. Villanova

9. Auburn

10. Kentucky

11. Michigan State

12. Kansas State

13. Oregon

14. Florida State

15. Syracuse

16. Virginia Tech

17. Mississippi State

18. Michigan

19. Clemson

20. UCLA

21. TCU

22. LSU

23. Purdue

24. Marquette

25. Buffalo

The Blue Devils jumped from fourth to first in Monday's first regular-season poll. It marks the 135th time Duke has been named No. 1, breaking a tie with UCLA for most all time. It also is the third straight season that Duke has spent at least one week at No. 1.

Duke (2-0) claimed 48 of 65 first-place votes after beating then-No. 2 Kentucky by 34 points in the Champions Classic to open the season, the program's most lopsided win against a top-5 opponent. The Blue Devils followed that with a win Sunday against Army at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke's Kentucky win was impressive enough to bump the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks, who fell to No. 2 despite a quality win of their own against then-No. 10 Michigan State in the Champions Classic's first game. Kansas went from having 37 first-place votes in the preseason to just 14 this week.

Gonzaga stayed at No. 3, followed by Virginia and Tennessee each climbing a spot to round out the top 5. Nevada, North Carolina, reigning national champion Villanova and Auburn were next, while Kentucky slid eight spots to No. 10.

There were two new teams in the poll with No. 24 Marquette and No. 25 Buffalo, which made the program's first AP Top 25 appearance after a win at then-No. 13 West Virginia. The Mountaineers fell out of the poll after the loss.