EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State forward Nick Ward went down with an injury midway through the first half of Wednesday night's 80-59 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Ward pounded the court with both fists, then got up on his own and hobbled off the court, trying to keep weight off his right leg, and did not return in the first half.

A school spokesperson said that Ward's injury is "nothing serious, a day-to-day type of thing."

Ward had four points, three rebounds and a block in five minutes.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points, ranking second on the team, and a team-high 7.5 rebounds. He returned to school for his junior season after initially putting his name in the NBA draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.