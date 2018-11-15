NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt forward and Syracuse transfer Matthew Moyer has received an NCAA waiver enabling him to play for the Commodores right away rather than sitting out a season.

Moyer transferred to Vanderbilt this summer after playing one season with Syracuse. Vanderbilt announced Thursday in a university release that Moyer had received NCAA approval to play this season.

Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said in a statement that "we are thankful that [the NCAA has] allowed Matt to play immediately." Drew added that "we are also thankful for all of the time spent by our compliance office during this process."

Moyer averaged 3.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 15.9 minutes in his lone season at Syracuse. The 6-foot-8 Moyer has three years of eligibility remaining.

Vanderbilt (2-0) hosts Alcorn State (1-1) on Friday.