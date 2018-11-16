Buddy Boeheim, son of Hall of Fame coach Jim, has his last name misspelled on his jersey. (0:29)

Even the coach's son can't catch a break sometimes.

The last name on the jersey worn by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim's son, Buddy Boeheim, was misspelled in a Thursday night matchup against UConn.

Buddy Boeheim's name was spelled "Boheim" instead of "Boeheim" on his No. 35 jersey during the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Syracuse officials said they're not sure how the mishap occurred because the school provided the jerseys.

"Not a rational [explanation]," Syracuse spokesman Pete Moore told ESPN. "The event did not supply it."

As ESPN's Fran Fraschilla discussed the bond between Jim Boeheim -- Syracuse's coach since 1976 -- and his son during a pause in the action before halftime, the cameras zoomed in on the misspelling.

Buddy Boeheim was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class, per ESPN.com.