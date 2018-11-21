EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State has signed 6-foot-8 forward Malik Hall, who is No. 50 in the ESPN 100.

The school announced Tuesday it received a letter of intent from Hall, who attends Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas and is from Aurora, Illinois.

He is averaging 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists this season.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo says Hall is a versatile player who can play multiple positions.

Izzo says he has a few spots left in the recruiting class.

Michigan State is hoping to sign 6-10 center Vernon Carey Jr. of Florida. He made an official visit earlier this month in East Lansing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.