          Michigan State signs Malik Hall, No. 50 prospect in ESPN 100

          7:41 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State has signed 6-foot-8 forward Malik Hall, who is No. 50 in the ESPN 100.

          The school announced Tuesday it received a letter of intent from Hall, who attends Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas and is from Aurora, Illinois.

          He is averaging 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists this season.

          Spartans coach Tom Izzo says Hall is a versatile player who can play multiple positions.

          Izzo says he has a few spots left in the recruiting class.

          Michigan State is hoping to sign 6-10 center Vernon Carey Jr. of Florida. He made an official visit earlier this month in East Lansing.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

