Five-star forward C.J. Walker announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday.

Walker chose the Ducks over Miami and LSU after taking official visits to all three schools earlier this fall.

"I love their style of play," Walker told ESPN. "Great point guard play with Payton [Pritchard] and Will [Richardson]. It's a city with no distractions. The facilities are first-class, and they're not afraid to play freshmen."

Walker, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Oak Ridge High School (Florida), is ranked No. 20 in the ESPN 100 for the 2019 class. He slots in as the No. 5 power forward in the class. Walker was arguably the biggest breakout star of the July evaluation period, consistently performing at a high level at the Nike Peach Jam with the Each 1 Teach 1 United grassroots program. He averaged 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks that week after putting up 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds during the spring EYBL sessions.

"He made a big move up on our board," said Paul Biancardi, ESPN's national recruiting director. "I just love his improved work ethic, his length, athleticism at the rim, and he's got a skill level that's starting to blossom. He played consistently hard, and because of that, he was extremely productive. He can still be more productive, and I still think he has a ton of potential."

Dana Altman didn't have a top-25 recruiting class entering the early signing period last week but has now landed two ESPN 100 prospects in the last eight days in Walker and four-star forward Chandler Lawson (No. 58). Those two join Isaac Johnson (No. 53) and junior college point guard Chris Duarte. Johnson is expected to take a two-year LDS mission before enrolling.

"Dana Altman has had great success with long, athletic forwards," Biancardi said. "Jordan Bell, Chris Boucher. Now he's got Bol Bol and Louis King, to some degree. C.J. will step in to help replace those two guys. This is another blockbuster class for Dana Altman. Last year was top-five, and this one is heading in that direction." Oregon is still squarely in the mix for Cole Anthony (No. 2), the nation's best guard, and five-star guard Cassius Stanley (No. 25). Both players have already taken official visits to Eugene.