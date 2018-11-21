        <
          Seventh Woods to miss UNC's next two games due to concussion

          6:11 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina says junior point guard Seventh Woods will miss the team's two games this week in Las Vegas with a concussion.

          Team spokesman Steve Kirschner said Wednesday that Woods suffered the injury Tuesday during practice. He will miss Thursday's game against Texas and Friday's matchup with No. 11 Michigan State or No. 17 UCLA.

          Woods has a team-best 27 assists in five games for the seventh-ranked Tar Heels (5-0).

          Kirschner says he will be re-evaluated when the team returns from Las Vegas, and his status for the game against No. 9 Michigan on Nov. 28 is unknown.

