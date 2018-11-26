Lagerald Vick has become a key offensive element for Kansas. John Jones/Icon Sportswire

Kansas is back at No. 1. After the Jayhawks were leapfrogged by Duke on the season's opening night, they were jumped by Gonzaga after the Bulldogs beat Duke last week. Following some reassessment -- and Kansas' win over Tennessee on Friday -- the Jayhawks moved back up.

There are a couple of factors that came into play when moving Kansas to the No. 1 spot, ahead of Gonzaga.

One, Kansas was ranked No. 1 in the preseason. Since it's still early in the season, what a team looks like on paper matters a little bit. And the Jayhawks haven't disappointed since that No. 1 ranking. Dedric Lawson is putting up All-American-caliber numbers, while Udoka Azubuike has been dominant when he's actually on the floor. Devon Dotson has probably been better than expected; Quentin Grimes showed his potential in the season opener; and Lagerald Vick might end up leading the team in scoring. So, in general, a preseason No. 1 has looked every bit as good as expected.

More important, Kansas has better wins right now than Gonzaga. The Bulldogs' victory over Duke on a neutral court in Maui will undoubtedly go down as one of the best wins anyone will have this season, but Kansas has a pair of top-10 wins of its own, beating Michigan State and Tennessee, with wins coming on neutral courts. The Jayhawks also knocked off Marquette for good measure.

The argument came down to this: Kansas was ahead of Gonzaga to start the season, Kansas was ahead of Gonzaga heading into last week; and Kansas has wins over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. The Jayhawks have looked like a No. 1 team, and they have the resume of a No. 1 team.

So for now, they have ascended back to the top of the rankings.

1. Kansas Jayhawks (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week: vs. Stanford (5:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Udoka Azubuike gives Kansas a huge advantage down low -- when he's on the court. He fouled out against Tennessee and committed four fouls against both Michigan State and Marquette. He has played more than 20 minutes just twice this season. Azubuike needs to stay on the floor.

2. Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week: vs. North Dakota State (9 p.m. ET Monday), at Creighton (2 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox)

The Bulldogs still have games away from home against Tennessee and North Carolina before Christmas, so they will still have opportunities to boost their resume and get back to the No. 1 spot. Killian Tillie is also out for another month or so.

3. Duke Blue Devils (5-1)

Previous ranking: 3

This week: vs. Indiana (9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPN), vs. Stetson (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

We finally saw some weaknesses pop up for the Blue Devils during their loss to Gonzaga last week. Duke didn't shoot well from behind the arc; Cam Reddish floated in and out of the game; and the offense became far too stagnant late in the game, with RJ Barrett settling for isolation plays over and over.

4. Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0)

Previous ranking: 4

This week: at Loyola Chicago (8 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPN News), at USC (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Nevada won't play another home game until Dec. 15. By that time, the Wolf Pack will have played six straight games away from home -- including road games this week at Loyola Chicago and USC, and then a game in Los Angeles against Arizona State.

5. Virginia Cavaliers (6-0)

Previous ranking: 5

This week: at Maryland (7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN)

Tony Bennett has gotten a surprising early impact from freshman point guard Kihei Clark so far this season. A breakout star during the 2017 Nike Peach Jam, Clark has allowed Ty Jerome to move off the ball. He played 37 minutes in the win over Wisconsin.

6. Auburn Tigers (5-1)

Previous ranking: 6

This week: vs. Saint Peter's (8 p.m. ET Wednesday, SECN)

After a difficult early stretch to the season, including games against Washington, Xavier, Duke and Arizona, the Tigers get something of a respite until traveling to face NC State on Dec. 19. By the time that game rolls around, Danjel Purifoy will be eligible for Auburn.

7. Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

Previous ranking: 7

This week: vs. North Carolina (9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN), vs. Purdue (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

When the ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule first came out, there didn't appear to be any truly marquee games. That changed when the Wolverines pummeled Villanova by 27 away from home earlier this month. They host North Carolina this week in another showdown.

8. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)

Previous ranking: 8

This week: vs. Eastern Kentucky (6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, SECN), vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (noon ET Sunday, SECN)

Tennessee had Kansas on the ropes late in Friday's NIT final, but Grant Williams fouled out near the end of regulation -- and the Volunteers simply couldn't respond on the offensive end. "Think about it, we're one rebound from winning the game in regulation, and we couldn't come up with it," coach Rick Barnes said afterward.

9. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0)

Previous ranking: 9

This week: at Penn State (7 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPN2), vs. Central Connecticut State (5 p.m. ET Saturday, ACCN)

In terms of point spread, the Hokies' game at Penn State on Tuesday will likely be the closest game they have until Jan. 15 at Virginia. Will Landers Nolley II or Chris Clarke be playing by then? Either player would give Buzz Williams some size up front.

10. Michigan State Spartans (5-1)

Previous ranking: 10

This week: at Louisville (7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPN), at Rutgers (6 p.m. ET Friday, BTN)

The Spartans were impressive out in Vegas, pummeling UCLA and then erasing a huge deficit to beat Texas by double figures. They still have a difficult upcoming stretch, with three road games in their next four -- mixed in with a home game against Iowa.

11. Kentucky Wildcats (5-1)

Previous ranking: 11

This week: vs. Monmouth (8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, SECN), vs. UNC-Greensboro (1 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

After Friday's game, John Calipari summed up his thoughts: "We're not a very good team right now." The Wildcats have won five in a row, but they haven't been overwhelming in any of the five. Saturday's game against UNC-Greensboro could be a sneaky one.

12. Kansas State Wildcats (6-0)

Previous ranking: 12

This week: at Marquette (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

The Wildcats will face a tough test on Saturday against Marquette, which isn't as explosive offensively as in recent years, but still has Markus Howard and an improved defense. Dean Wade has come on strong lately for Kansas State, totaling 56 points in his last three games.

13. North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1)

Previous ranking: 14

This week: at Michigan (9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN)

The Tar Heels are currently in the midst of a brutal six-game stretch. Including the past two games, it's vs. Texas, vs. UCLA, at Michigan, vs. UNC-Wilmington, vs. Gonzaga, vs. Kentucky. If they can win three of the next four, that will be a highly impressive run.

14. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0)

Previous ranking: 15

This week: vs. Memphis in Miami (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPNU)

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Chris Beard and the Red Raiders take an unbeaten record into the Dec. 20 game against Duke at Madison Square Garden. Sophomore Jarrett Culver is developing into one of the best players in the Big 12, hitting at least 20 points in three of his past four games.

15. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0)

Previous ranking: 16

This week: vs. Pittsburgh (9 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPNU), vs. Wisconsin (8 p.m. ET Friday, BTN)

The Hawkeyes got a difficult draw to start the Big Ten schedule next weekend, as they host Wisconsin on Friday and have to turn around to face Michigan State in East Lansing -- before coming back for Iowa State on Dec. 6. They've surprised thus far, though.

16. Oregon Ducks (4-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

This week: vs. Texas Southern (11 p.m. ET Monday, Pac-12), at Houston (9 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

The loss at Madison Square Garden to Iowa is the lone blemish on the Ducks' record so far, with a 15-point win over Syracuse the next night an impressive bounce-back. Oregon still remains without five-star freshman Louis King, who will add serious scoring pop.

Dropped out: Florida State (No. 13)