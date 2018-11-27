Vanderbilt freshman point guard Darius Garland had surgery for a meniscus injury in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Bryce Drew announced Tuesday.

Garland suffered the injury early in the Commodores' game against Kent State on Friday.

"Darius had a very successful surgery, and will be better than ever when he returns," Drew said in a statement. "Unfortunately, he will be out for the remainder of this season."

A 6-foot-2 native of Nashville, Tennessee, Garland was the No. 1 point guard in the 2018 high school class and is a projected lottery pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from 3-point range. He scored 33 points during Monday's win over Liberty.

The Commodores host Savannah State on Tuesday and face NC State in Miami next weekend.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello contributed to this report.