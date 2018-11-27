COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina starting forward Justin Minaya will have surgery on his right knee this week and be out indefinitely.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin announced Minaya's status Tuesday. Martin says the 6-foot-5 sophomore Minaya would begin rehab immediately, although a timetable for his return would be determined after the operation. Minaya hurt himself in practice this past Sunday. He missed Monday night's 81-61 loss to Southern Conference opponent Wofford.

Minaya is the son of ex-New York Mets general manager Omar Minaya.

The younger Minaya started 30 games as a freshman for the Gamecocks (3-2), averaging nearly eight points and more than four rebounds.