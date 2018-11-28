Loyola-Chicago celebrates Sister Jean by giving her a Final Four ring prior to its game against Nevada. (0:28)

CHICAGO -- Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt now has a little bling to go along with the international attention she gained as the near-centenarian team chaplain during Loyola-Chicago's run to the NCAA Final Four.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, 99, shows off her NCAA Final Four ring for Loyola-Chicago's run. AP Photo/Matt Marton

Loyola great Jerry Harkness, who was a member of the school's 1963 championship team, helped present a Final Four ring Tuesday night to Schmidt before the Ramblers' rematch of their NCAA tournament game against Nevada.

Schmidt, who turned 99 in August, sat courtside in a wheelchair for the presentation. She joked afterward that she felt as if the ring added five pounds to her weight.

The Catholic nun became a celebrity last March for her fandom and for praying before each game for her Ramblers -- and for their opponents.