          Loyola presents Sister Jean with Final Four ring

          1:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt now has a little bling to go along with the international attention she gained as the near-centenarian team chaplain during Loyola-Chicago's run to the NCAA Final Four.

          Loyola great Jerry Harkness, who was a member of the school's 1963 championship team, helped present a Final Four ring Tuesday night to Schmidt before the Ramblers' rematch of their NCAA tournament game against Nevada.

          Schmidt, who turned 99 in August, sat courtside in a wheelchair for the presentation. She joked afterward that she felt as if the ring added five pounds to her weight.

          The Catholic nun became a celebrity last March for her fandom and for praying before each game for her Ramblers -- and for their opponents.

