ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Roy Williams said he has never been more frustrated with a team or with his own coaching performance than he has been through the first eight games of the Tar Heels' season.

Williams vented Wednesday night in the wake of an 84-67 loss at No. 7 Michigan, a game in which the Wolverines smothered North Carolina in the paint and beat Williams' players to loose balls on both ends of the court.

"Right now, we stink," Williams said. "... I've coached for 31 years. Right now, my coaching sucks."

The loss at Michigan drops No. 11 North Carolina to 6-2 with five nonconference games remaining on the schedule before ACC play begins in January. Williams looked frustrated throughout the night and at one point subbed all five of his players at once during a second-half run that opened a 20-point lead for Michigan.

"It was because they stunk it up," Williams said when asked about the lineup change. "Every one of them stunk it up, and so did I."

The Wolverines' defense held North Carolina to 24 points in the paint -- 20 points below its season average. Michigan's players said they could sense some frustration from the Tar Heels throughout the night. Michigan coach John Beilein said he takes that level of frustration as a compliment.

"That's one of the biggest compliments I've ever had," Beilein said.

Williams said that if knew how to fix his young team's early problems, he "would have already fixed the damn thing." He said the biggest problem he sees now is the job he is doing with coaching the team.

"I've got no positive things," Williams said. "If you want positive things, you'd better go out and find someone on the street. I've got no positive for me, no positives for my team."