        <
        >

          Michigan to No. 5 as Gonzaga keeps top spot in Top 25

          play
          Michigan trounces UNC to stay unbeaten (1:31)

          The Wolverines use 24 points from freshman Ignas Brazdeikis and another 21 from Charles Matthews to breeze past the Tar Heels 84-67 in Ann Arbor. (1:31)

          1:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Michigan has climbed to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll after impressive wins against ranked opponents.

          The top four remain unchanged in the poll released Monday with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia. Gonzaga earned 43 of 64 first-place votes, while Kansas had 19. Duke and Virginia each had one.

          The Wolverines (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) jumped Nevada and Tennessee after double-digit wins against North Carolina and Purdue last week.

          It continues a rapid ascent for the Wolverines, who played in the national championship game last season. Michigan started at No. 19 before quickly leaping into the top 10 after a blowout win at reigning champ Villanova on Nov. 14.

          Nevada, Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State rounded out the top 10. No. 12 Wisconsin had a big jump of 10 spots from No. 22, while No. 13 Texas Tech moved up seven from No. 20.

          There were three new teams in No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman. It is Furman's first AP poll appearance and comes a little more than two weeks after the Paladins won at Villanova in overtime.

          The Cornhuskers are making their first poll appearance since November 2014. Arizona State, however, spent much of last season in the poll and peaked at No. 3 last December.

          Oregon, Texas and Purdue fell out of the poll, with the Ducks and Boilermakers each losing twice last week.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices