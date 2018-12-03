The Wolverines use 24 points from freshman Ignas Brazdeikis and another 21 from Charles Matthews to breeze past the Tar Heels 84-67 in Ann Arbor. (1:31)

NEW YORK -- Michigan has climbed to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll after impressive wins against ranked opponents.

The top four remain unchanged in the poll released Monday with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia. Gonzaga earned 43 of 64 first-place votes, while Kansas had 19. Duke and Virginia each had one.

AP Top 25 poll First-place votes in parentheses 1. Gonzaga (43)

2. Kansas (19)

3. Duke (1)

4. Virginia (1)

5. Michigan

6. Nevada

7. Tennessee

8. Auburn

9. Kentucky

10. Michigan State

11. Florida State

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas Tech

14. North Carolina

15. Virginia Tech

16. Kansas State

17. Buffalo

18. Iowa

19. Ohio State

20. Arizona State

21. Villanova

22. Mississippi State

23. Maryland

24. Nebraska

25. Furman Complete rankings

The Wolverines (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) jumped Nevada and Tennessee after double-digit wins against North Carolina and Purdue last week.

It continues a rapid ascent for the Wolverines, who played in the national championship game last season. Michigan started at No. 19 before quickly leaping into the top 10 after a blowout win at reigning champ Villanova on Nov. 14.

Nevada, Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State rounded out the top 10. No. 12 Wisconsin had a big jump of 10 spots from No. 22, while No. 13 Texas Tech moved up seven from No. 20.

There were three new teams in No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman. It is Furman's first AP poll appearance and comes a little more than two weeks after the Paladins won at Villanova in overtime.

The Cornhuskers are making their first poll appearance since November 2014. Arizona State, however, spent much of last season in the poll and peaked at No. 3 last December.

Oregon, Texas and Purdue fell out of the poll, with the Ducks and Boilermakers each losing twice last week.