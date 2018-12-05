Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike goes up to block a shot then comes down holding his ankle. (0:33)

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike has a high ankle sprain and is out indefinitely, coach Bill Self said at halftime of the Jayhawks' game with Wofford on Tuesday night.

Azubuike landed awkwardly after attempting to block a floater by Wofford's Nathan Hoover midway through the first half. He went down on the court, grabbing his right ankle in pain.

Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike is helped up after suffering a high ankle sprain in the first half against Wofford on Tuesday night. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The 7-foot, 270-pound junior was helped off the court, unable to put much weight on the ankle, and left for the locker room.

Azubuike was averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds for No. 2 Kansas. He also has 1.7 blocks per game.

Before the Big 12 season starts on Jan. 2, the Jayhawks will play New Mexico State on Saturday, No. 21 Villanova on Dec. 15, South Dakota on Dec. 18, No. 20 Arizona State on Dec. 22 and Eastern Michigan on Dec. 29.