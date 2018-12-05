Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike goes up to block a shot then comes down holding his ankle. (0:33)

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike rolled his ankle significantly during the No. 2 Jayhawks' 72-47 win over Wofford Tuesday night and is out indefinitely, coach Bill Self said.

Self said after the game that he doesn't know enough about the injury to put a time frame on it.

"He'll be out. It's not a day-to-day thing," Self said. "X-rays came back negative but he'll be out. Hopefully we'll get him back healthy before Christmas time."

Self had said at halftime of the ESPN broadcast that the injury was a high ankle sprain, but amended that postgame.

Azubuike landed awkwardly after attempting to block a floater by Wofford's Nathan Hoover midway through the first half. He went down on the court, grabbing his right ankle in pain.

Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike is helped up after rolling his ankle in the first half against Wofford on Tuesday night. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The 7-foot, 270 pound junior was helped off the court, unable to put much weight on the ankle, and left for the locker room.

Azubuike was averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds for Kansas. He also has 1.7 blocks per game.

Self said that Marcus Garrett will start at the 4 position with Azubuike out.

Before the Big 12 season starts on Jan. 2, the Jayhawks will play New Mexico State on Saturday, No. 21 Villanova on Dec. 15, South Dakota on Dec. 18, No. 20 Arizona State on Dec. 22 and Eastern Michigan on Dec. 29.