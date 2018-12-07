WICHITA, Kan. -- The NCAA on Friday denied an appeal by Wichita State's Teddy Allen to play immediately after transferring from West Virginia, forcing the sophomore guard to sit out a redshirt season.

Allen appealed to the subcommittee for legislative relief, arguing that the transfer was so that he could be closer to his support system in Boys Town, Nebraska. The small village near Omaha provides care, treatment and education to at-risk children with behavioral, emotional and academic issues.

Allen arrived at Boys Town when he was 17 and blossomed into a star basketball player. He signed with West Virginia, where he averaged seven points in 12 minutes per game last season as a freshman.

The decision by the NCAA means Allen will be able to practice and travel with the Shockers, who are off to a 4-3 start, but he cannot play in games until next season.