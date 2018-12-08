Boston College's game at Texas A&M has been canceled because of mechanical issues with the Eagles' charter plane, complicated by bad weather.

Texas A&M announced the game scheduled for Saturday night won't be played.

"We are perplexed by this decision and disappointed for our student-athletes and fans," Aggies coach Billy Kennedy said in a statement.

Boston College said in a statement that the plane was grounded for its charter flight at 2 p.m. Friday because of a mechanical issue that could not be repaired. The replacement aircraft arrived four hours late, and by that time, the weather in East Texas had deteriorated to the point where the pilot deemed it unsafe to fly.

"Under no circumstances will we put our student-athletes in harm's way," Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement.

The Eagles said they offered to play later Saturday night or any time on Sunday but the Aggies declined.

The game was to be the first of a home-and-home series.

