Providence freshman guard A.J. Reeves will miss four to six weeks because of a foot injury, the school announced Tuesday.

Reeves is the Friars' second-leading scorer, averaging 14.2 points per game, and has been their best 3-point shooter this season, shooting 45.3 percent from long range.

"It's unfortunate that A.J. has to go through this as he has been having a very productive start to his college career," Providence coach Ed Cooley said in a statement. "However, he is a great person and will use this time to get better and he will continue to support the team."

If the school's timetable is accurate, Reeves likely would return to play at least half of Providence's conference games in the Big East.