Kentucky sophomore point guard Quade Green is leaving the program and will transfer, the school announced Wednesday.

Green played just 10 minutes in Kentucky's overtime loss to Seton Hall on Saturday and saw just eight minutes in an early December win over UNC Greensboro.

"I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach [John Calipari] and the staff," Green said in a release. "This was a difficult decision and one I didn't take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I'll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support."

We will miss his play, his competitiveness and that smile of his, but @Q_Green1 has decided to explore his options elsewhere and will transfer from Kentucky. We wish you nothing but the best, Q. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.



Green started 13 games as a freshman, playing more than 25 minutes per game. He averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 assists in helping lead the Wildcats to the Sweet 16. However, Calipari brought in five-star point guards Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans this season, and Green has been relegated to playing behind the two freshmen or moving off the ball.

Green was unhappy with his new role, sources told ESPN. He's playing just 17.8 minutes per game despite shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range.

"I met with Quade yesterday and we talked through a lot of different things," Calipari said. "The thing that struck me most is what a great kid Quade is. He felt like he was in a position that he couldn't overcome and he had the maturity to come in and sit down and talk through it with me."

Green, a former five-star recruit, chose Kentucky over Syracuse coming out of high school and could look at the Orange again. La Salle was mentioned as a potential destination had Green left after last season, while former Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins is now at Washington.