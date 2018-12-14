        <
          UCLA's Shareef O'Neal, son of Shaq, undergoes heart procedure

          12:07 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The son of NBA great Shaquille O'Neal says he's recovering well from a heart procedure.

          Shareef O'Neal, a four-star recruit who had to miss his freshman season at UCLA after doctors discovered a heart ailment that led to Thursday's procedure, posted on social media that he's on the road to recovery.

          In September, O'Neal had told TMZ Sports he "felt funny" during team workouts this summer, and UCLA's doctors made him wear a heart monitor so he could push a button whenever he wanted to alert them. He said he pressed the button during one summer practice and doctors later discovered the heart ailment.

          O'Neal previously said he expects to return after a medical redshirt season in 2018-19.

          In high school, O'Neal had started to outgrow his father's shadow as a talented prep player who received offers from a multitude of blue-blood programs, and as a social media star who boasts 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

          He had originally committed to Arizona but switched to UCLA following an ESPN report linking Wildcats coach Sean Miller to a pay-for-play arrangement involving Deandre Ayton.

          ESPN's Myron Medcalf contributed to this report.

