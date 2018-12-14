The son of NBA great Shaquille O'Neal says he's recovering well from a heart procedure.

Shareef O'Neal, a four-star recruit who had to miss his freshman season at UCLA after doctors discovered a heart ailment that led to Thursday's procedure, posted on social media that he's on the road to recovery.

I made it,Thank you for all the love and support! I really appreciate all your thoughts and prayers, that's what helped me through this surgery. I'm on the road to recovery, and I'll be back soon...better than ever.

His Words, typed by Mimi oneal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yPu2js7M2f — Shareef O'Neal (@SSJreef) December 14, 2018

In September, O'Neal had told TMZ Sports he "felt funny" during team workouts this summer, and UCLA's doctors made him wear a heart monitor so he could push a button whenever he wanted to alert them. He said he pressed the button during one summer practice and doctors later discovered the heart ailment.

O'Neal previously said he expects to return after a medical redshirt season in 2018-19.

In high school, O'Neal had started to outgrow his father's shadow as a talented prep player who received offers from a multitude of blue-blood programs, and as a social media star who boasts 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

He had originally committed to Arizona but switched to UCLA following an ESPN report linking Wildcats coach Sean Miller to a pay-for-play arrangement involving Deandre Ayton.

ESPN's Myron Medcalf contributed to this report.