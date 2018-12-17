Kansas State senior forward Dean Wade is out indefinitely after suffering an injury in the Wildcats' victory over Georgia State on Saturday.

The school gave no specifics on the injury or timeline, but Wade went down grabbing his right foot in the second half of Saturday's game. He later went to the locker room on crutches.

"Obviously I'm disappointed for Dean and his family," coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. "He has worked hard to get back from his injury from last season to have a great start to his senior year. I know that he will work equally hard to rehab and come back strong."

Wade missed most of last season's NCAA tournament after suffering a stress reaction in his left foot in the Big 12 tournament. He didn't play in the Big 12 championship game and then played just eight minutes during Kansas State's run to the Elite Eight.

Wade, a 6-foot-10 forward, earned all-Big 12 honors last season and was named preseason Big 12 Player of the Year prior to this season. He was averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 rebound and 3.2 assists through nine games this season, including 12 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in 24 minutes Saturday before his injury.

When Wade missed time at the end of last season, Weber went with a smaller lineup and made 6-foot-4 guard Cartier Diarra a starter. He could choose to do the same thing moving forward; Diarra, a sophomore, played 28 minutes Saturday, finishing with 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Kansas State is 7-2 and hosts Southern Miss on Wednesday.