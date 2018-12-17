Notre Dame senior guard Rex Pflueger will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, he announced Monday on Twitter.

"First of all, I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me with kind words and positivity for both my family and myself!" Pflueger wrote in the post. "I am saddened to find out that I did in fact tear my ACL in our last game against Purdue. ... But at least I didn't break any bones so that's awesome lol. This is just one of life's crazy tests that I have prepared myself for with the loving help of my family and my friends."

Pflueger, a 6-foot-6 wing, suffered the injury during the Fighting Irish's 88-80 win over Purdue on Saturday.

He has been a consistent member of Mike Brey's rotation for the last four seasons. Pflueger came off the bench as a freshman, but hit the game winner against Stephen F. Austin in the 2016 NCAA tournament. After continuing as a role player as a sophomore, Pflueger moved into the starting lineup last season and averaged 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

As a senior, Pflueger was averaging 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range. He had 10 assists in 30 minutes during the win over Purdue on Saturday.

Notre Dame is 7-3 and hosts Binghamton on Tuesday.