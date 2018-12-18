South Dakota State coach T.J. Otzelberger agreed to a new five-year contract with the Jackrabbits, the school announced Tuesday.

Otzelberger was given a three-year deal when hired in 2016, and received another three-year contract from athletic director Justin Sell at the end of last season. This contract is expected to keep Otzelberger with the team through the 2022-23 season.

Otzelberger, 41, has led the Jackrabbits to two straight NCAA tournament appearances since taking over for Scott Nagy. South Dakota State currently has a 26-game home winning streak -- the longest in Division I.

"T.J.'s teams have had tremendous success on the court and his student-athletes have also accomplished great things academically and throughout the Brookings community," Sell said in a statement. "I'm excited to have one of the best coaches in the country committed to being a Jackrabbit through 2023. We'll continue to build upon this solid foundation with a relentless pursuit of excellence we all share."

In 2017, South Dakota State went just 15-16 during the regular season but won the Summit League Tournament and earned an NCAA tournament bid. Last season, the Jackrabbits won both the regular-season and conference tournament titles before losing to Ohio State in the NCAA tournament.

Otzelberger had been mentioned with multiple job openings last spring, but he didn't show any interest in making a move. Despite the extension, he's likely to be in the mix for potential vacancies again this spring.

South Dakota State is 9-4 this season and travels to Eastern Washington on Tuesday.